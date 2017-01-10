President Obama to give farewell speech Tuesday night

President Barack Obama will say farewell Tuesday night after eight years in the White House.

The speech will be broadcast from from Chicago, where he launched his political career.

According to his senior adviser, the address will not list Obama's accomplishments - but will instead be a call to action for the next generation.

Political experts say this is the last time Obama can inform people of their responsibilities as citizens. He will also discuss how to go forward with the new administration.

Obama's farewell speech will be broadcast live on ABC2 at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

