BOSTON (AP) -- They're signs of the times -- and they're going into museums. Protests signs from last Saturday's women's marches are being preserved.

More than a million people rallied at dozens of demonstrations to protest President Donald Trump and to support women's rights.

Three professors from Boston's Northeastern University are planning a display of signs they collected from a local march.

The National Museum of American History collected some from the National Mall. Other museums are accepting donated signs.

But some on social media are protesting the protest signs. They say the signs have no place in a museum.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android