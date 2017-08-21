MICA faculty member draws Trump on cover of The New Yorker

BALTIMORE (AP) - - A Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) faculty member designed a controversial magazine cover, featuring President Donald Trump, for The New Yorker.

David Plunket tweeted a picture of his drawing for the magazine's upcoming issue on August 17.

The cover portrays the president on a boat blowing into a sail that looks like a Kl Klux Klan hood.

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard." pic.twitter.com/OjnjELalVP — David Plunkert (@plunkert) August 17, 2017

The title of the drawing is "Blowhard".