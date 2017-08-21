MICA faculty member draws Trump on cover of The New Yorker

WMAR Staff
7:19 AM, Aug 21, 2017

A Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) faculty member designed a controversial magazine cover about President Donald Trump for The New Yorker. David Plunket shared a tweet of his drawing for the magazine's upcoming issue.

David Plunket tweeted a picture of his drawing for the magazine's upcoming issue on August 17.

The cover portrays the president on a boat blowing into a sail that looks like a Kl Klux Klan hood.

The title of the drawing is "Blowhard".

