MICA faculty member draws Trump on cover of The New Yorker

A Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) faculty member designed a controversial magazine cover about President Donald Trump for The New Yorker. David Plunket shared a tweet of his drawing for the magazine's upcoming issue.
David Plunket tweeted a picture of his drawing for the magazine's upcoming issue on August 17.
The cover portrays the president on a boat blowing into a sail that looks like a Kl Klux Klan hood.
My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard." pic.twitter.com/OjnjELalVP— David Plunkert (@plunkert) August 17, 2017
The title of the drawing is "Blowhard".