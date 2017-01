Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley will join thousands of women at the Women's March on Washington Saturday morning.

The Women's March on Washington protests the policies of President-Elect Donald Trump while celebrating the diversity of our nation.

#whyIMarch in the #WomensMarch? I march for the dignity of every man and woman in the USA. One nation under God. Liberty & Justice for all pic.twitter.com/uq6qszJxu7 — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) January 19, 2017

O'Malley will be at the Maryland Avenue entrance of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington.

The march starts at 10 a.m Saturday outside the museum.

For more information about the march, visit the official Women's March on Washington website.

