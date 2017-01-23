Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution

Associated Press
9:45 AM, Jan 23, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd from the inaugural parade revieing stand in front of the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president today. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW YORK (AP) -- A legal watchdog group is filing a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.
 
The group says Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars.
 
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks says that "the president has no conflicts," and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president's news conference earlier this month.
 
Dillon says the framers did not intend for the Constitution prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges.
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top