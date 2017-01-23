Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution

Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico
High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 1:30AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
NEW YORK (AP) -- A legal watchdog group is filing a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.
The group says Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars.
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks says that "the president has no conflicts," and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president's news conference earlier this month.
Dillon says the framers did not intend for the Constitution prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges.