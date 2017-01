WASHINGTON, D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump already knows what he plans to do at the start of his four-year term in office.

Trump revealed his plan in October, calling it “Donald Trump’s contract with the American voter”. The plan highlights the actions he plans to take during his first 100 days as President.

Among the many decisions outlined in the contract are repealing Obamacare to replace it with health savings accounts, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership to replace it with “bilateral trade deals" and proposing a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce.

.@transition2017 update and policy plans for the first 100 days. pic.twitter.com/HTgPXfPWeJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2016

Trump also plans to cancel federal funding to sanctuary cities like Montgomery and Prince George's Counties and Baltimore City.

Trump will be officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Friday.

