Attorney General Brian Frosh may consider joining the legal battle against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Frosh joined more than a dozen other attorney generals to condemn the policy in an open statement. The chief legal officers said the executive order is unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.

Proud to be one of 17 AGs to condemn Donald Trump's unconstitutional, un-American, and unlawful executive order. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/5lMaml41Wn — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) January 29, 2017

White House officials said they're delivering a campaign promise by enforcing the ban, and chose the seven countries on the list based on terrorism, not religion.

Federal courts in various parts of the country have issued temporary stays for certain people affected by the ban. It could take years to fully resolve the issue.

