A look back at Sen. Barbara Mikulski's career

For the first time in decades, the US Senate will be sworn in, and Senator Barbara Mikulski, will not be among those taking the oath.

For Sen. Mikulski, her journey started in Baltimore. She grew up in Highlandtown and went to the Institute of Notre Dame. She recalls joining the debate team and she was up to the challenge.

"I remember one, don't shut up," Mikulski said.

It was $80 a year to attend IND at the time. After IND she would go to Mount Saint Agnes College, which would later merge with Loyola.

"I started out in pre-med, I'm klutzy at science," she said.

Her first job out of college was for Catholic Charities, working with abused kids.

She was later voted onto the City Council, where she servied alongside Mary Pat Clarke and Victorine Adams. She fought then Mayor Scaffer, to save Fells Point, Locust Point and Federal Hill.

She went on to serve in the House and the Senate. When she started Jimmy Carter was President.

