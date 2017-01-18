WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Live Cams
7-Day Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
In Focus
Political
DecodeDC
Health
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Business
+
Consumers
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
The Nest
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
High School Sports
High School Sports Health
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
The List
Right This Minute
Events
TV Listings
LAFF
Games
Bounce TV
ABC2 Lineup
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Food
Diet Guide
Relationships
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Year in Review
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
RealTalk
Blogs
+
Weather Blog
Fo Reals?
Starstruck
Day In The Life
Taste Buds
Tight Lines
Bachelor Breakdown
2 Fit Girls
2 Minute Drill
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Marketplace
+
Contests
Kindertime Toy Drive
Maryland Spotlight
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Teachers are Heroes
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
Current
50°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 53°
LO: 41°
HI: 51°
LO: 37°
HI: 46°
LO: 37°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
9
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
1
More Closings
Young Trump supporter heading to inauguration
Kumasi Aaron
9:16 AM, Jan 18, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Previous
Next
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
He’s 13, helped recruit volunteers for Donald Trump's campaign and now he’s getting ready to watch the president-elect be sworn in.
In many ways Weston Imer is a typical 13-year-old. He loves planes, trains and Star Trek. But taking a closer look around his house, it’s easy to tell Imer is anything but typical.
While many teens have football players, football teams, concert posters and musicians on their walls, Imer has Donald Trump.
“In a way he's kind of like my favorite musician or something or favorite football player or something,” Imer says.
So where did this deep admiration come from?
“I always liked politics,” Imer says. “But when Donald Trump came around that was a nail on the head and I was so into it.”
Imer and his mom began volunteering with Trump’s campaign in Colorado. He worked to get people out, serving as volunteer co-chair for his county.
“It was hard but it was amazing," Imer recalls.
Imer also started the group, “Colorado Kids for Trump” and took the stage when candidates came to town.
“My most memorable one was with Mike Pence at his town hall,” Imer says.
Imer asked to meet Pence and the then vice presidential candidate said yes.
“One of you security guys get Weston back there I want to say hi to him,” Pence said during the event.
Not only did Imer meet Mike Pence but Donald Trump too. That’s why he says their Election Day victory meant so much.
“I can't describe how I felt it was just so amazing,” Imer remembers.
Imer thought things were over. But then he found out his hard work earned him tickets to inauguration.
“Being a volunteer I didn't see us getting those tickets,” Imer says.
And after weeks of waiting those tickets arrived.
“The enclosed tickets are required for you to attend the swearing in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the United States
Capitol,” Imer read aloud.
With tickets in hand now Imer can focus on packing.
“I’ll be bringing all my Trump ties,” Imer says. “It just makes me feel so Trump. It makes me feel that I am a Trump.”
Imer is looking forward to wearing Trump while watching Trump become president.
“It means so much,” Imer says. “It's just such an honor because I was just a simple volunteer.”
It’s the next adventure for a seemingly typical teen on a journey that is anything but.
Imer says his ultimate goal is to run for president in 2040.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story