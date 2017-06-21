Yale dean leaves job over Yelp reviews

Associated Press
7:54 AM, Jun 21, 2017
3 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Yale University says a dean placed on leave over offensive reviews she posted on Yelp has left her position.

Pierson College Dean June Chu last month issued a public apology for the reviews including one that referred to customers of a local restaurant as "white trash."

Pierson head Stephen Davis told members of the residential college had left the school -- and the search is on for a replacement.

Chu was placed on leave last month after reviews from her personal Yelp account began circulating on campus. One described movie theater workers as "barely educated morons."

 

