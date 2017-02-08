Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:39AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
A woman died after her arm got stuck inside a clothing donation bin overnight on the side of a busy Pennsylvania road.
Judith Permar, 56, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Northumberland County coroner. Permar was found with her left arm wedged inside a bin located off of Pennsylvania Route 54 near Mount Carmel.
According to WNEP-TV, Permar's death was ruled an accident and was attributed to blunt trauma and possible hypothermia. On Sunday, the temperature in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania dropped to 21 degrees, according to Weather Underground.
Investigators said Permar was apparently standing on a step stool, depositing items into the tall bin when the stool collapsed.
Permar's family told WNEP that she was a generous person who often donated clothing.
