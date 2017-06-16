Father's Day is this Sunday, and many restaurants and stores will be offering discounts for dads. Below is a list of nationwide chains offering discounts or freebies (Note, discounts are avilable at participating locations, and some offers may vary):

Baskin Robbins: Celebrate Father's Day with an ice cream cake for the entire family. Baskin Robbins is offering ice cream cakes for $3 off with this coupon.

Benihana: Benihana is offering a $10 promotional card for every $50 gift card purchased for Father's Day. The gift card must be purchased on or before June 18, and the promotional card is valid from June 19 through July 24.

BJ's Brewhouse: Dads will receieve a free pint glass on Sunday.

Carrabba’s: With the purchase of $50 in gift cards, customers will get $50 in bonus cards in return. The gift cards must be purchased at restaurants from June 16 through June 18.

Chili's: Fathers can have a three-course special for $10 this weekend. The courses include a salad, entree and dessert.

Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, soft drink and chips with this coupon.

First Watch: For dads dining in on Sunday, First Watch will include a free bag of coffee to take home.

Hooters: Wings fans will rejoice as Hooters is offering dads 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings on Sunday. In addition to this deal, Hooters is offering a $5 reward with the purchase of a $25 gift card on Sunday.

Kohl's: Kohl's is offering $10 off purchases of $50 or more this weekend.

Logan's Roadhouse: With the purchase of a $50 gift card this weekend, customers can get a $10 bonus card.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Dad's who are looking for a hearty meal can take advantage of a $28 surf and turf deal on Sunday.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Morton's is offering a three-course dinner for $59, which includes a salad, entree and dessert.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Fathers will recieve a $25 bonus card for future use when dining at Ruth's Chris this Saturday or Sunday. Some locations are also opening early on Sunday to accomidate hungry dads.

TCBY: Looking for something free? TCBY will have a free cup of frozen yogurt for dads on Sunday.

World of Beer: A purchase of a $25 gift card this weekend comes with a $5 bonus card for future use.

