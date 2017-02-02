Did Punxsutawney Phil predict an early spring?

Winter lovers rejoice!

Punxsutwaney Phil saw his shadow just after 7:20 a.m. EST, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.

A large crowd began gathered well before dawn Thursday morning in Punxsutawney, PA. for the annual appearance of the nation's most popular groundhog, Phil. The early morning celebration included speeches, live bands and dancers ready to celebrate another Groundhog's Day.

The odd tradition of looking to a rodent for the long-term weather forecast began on 130 years ago on February 2, 1887, according to History.com and had its roots from German immigrants who brought the tradition over from their homeland.

Related: Groundhog not only animal forecasting weather