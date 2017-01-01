WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Live Cams
7-Day Forecast
Weather Blog
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Allergy Outlook
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
Business
+
Local
Consumers
Tech
Economy
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
In Focus
Political
DecodeDC
Health
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Cold Cases
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
The Nest
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
Olympics
High School Sports
Terps
High School Sports Health
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Country Music Awards
Scandal Shopping
The List
Right This Minute
TV Listings
Games
Events
LAFF
Lottery
Bounce TV
ABC2 Lineup
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Food
Diet Guide
Relationships
Horoscopes
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Fall News
Diva of DIY
Spotlight on Women
Year in Review
Blogs
+
Buyer Beware
Weather Blog
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Fo Reals?
Starstruck
Day In The Life
Today's Viral Video
Taste Buds
Tight Lines
Bachelor Breakdown
2 Fit Girls
Losing It
2 Minute Drill
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
RealTalk
Marketplace
+
Contests
Kindertime Toy Drive
12 Deals
Maryland Spotlight
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Teachers are Heroes
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
RestoreChallenge
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Current
39°
Drizzle
3-Day Forecast
HI: 43°
LO: 40°
HI: 49°
LO: 41°
HI: 49°
LO: 35°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
9
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Weather Alerts
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 1 at 9:23PM EST expiring January 2 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 1 at 9:16PM EST expiring January 2 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Cecil
2
Weather Alerts
WATCH: Canada lynx absolutely loves being brushed
Mina Abgoon
5:06 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Some animals hate being brushed, while others absolutely love it.
The latter applies to Max the lynx.
Adorable video footage posted by Rumble.com shows Max getting a morning brushing from his caretaker in Canada.
As you can see from the handful of fur off to the side, he has been shedding his winter coat – a process that started in early March.
He's really enjoying the brushing! See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story