VIDEO: Scary California freeway collision caught on camera

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -
Road rage between a motorcyclist and another driver in California set off a terrifying chain-reaction crash that was caught on tape.
KNBC-TV reported that the incident occurred in Santa Clarita, sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday.
The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 freeway.
Video shows a motorcyclist kicking the door of a sedan, causing it to slam into a truck that flipped several times before landing on its roof.
The driver of the truck was the only person injured.
The KNBC-TV report said the person who recorded the video immediately turned in the footage to California Highway Patrol.
Officials are still looking for the biker in the video.