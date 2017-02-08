College student gets date with tennis star thanks to Patriots Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Having faith in Tom Brady and the New England Patriots helped a University of Missouri student get a date with a tennis star.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, tennis player Genie Bouchard tweeted she knew the Falcons would win.

The Chicago Tribune reports John Goehrke, a 20-year-old University of Missouri junior, tweeted at Bouchard asking for a date if the Patriots won.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Bouchard tweeted back, “Sure.”

"I saw the tweet and I'm like, I wasn't assuming the game was over because I knew how good the Patriots were and how good Tom Brady was, but I was like, I don't think this is over," Goehrke told the Tribune.

Then, the Patriots started making a comeback. Goehrke told the Tribune he couldn’t believe the Patriots were coming back or that the date with Bouchard could actually happen.

@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! 😜 — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

After the Patriots won, Bouchard said she’d learned a lesson.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

On Monday, she posted how she was shocked but she’ll make good on her promise.

Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Goehrke told the Tribune he’s trying to think of Chicago restaurants and other spots he could take her.