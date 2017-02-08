College student gets date with tennis star thanks to Patriots Super Bowl win

MONTREAL, ON - JULY 27: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada salutes the fans after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 2-6, 0-6 during day three of the Rogers Cup at Uniprix Stadium on July 27, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Having faith in Tom Brady and the New England Patriots helped a University of Missouri student get a date with a tennis star.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, tennis player Genie Bouchard tweeted she knew the Falcons would win.

The Chicago Tribune reports John Goehrke, a 20-year-old University of Missouri junior, tweeted at Bouchard asking for a date if the Patriots won.  

Bouchard tweeted back, “Sure.”

"I saw the tweet and I'm like, I wasn't assuming the game was over because I knew how good the Patriots were and how good Tom Brady was, but I was like, I don't think this is over," Goehrke told the Tribune. 

Then, the Patriots started making a comeback. Goehrke told the Tribune he couldn’t believe the Patriots were coming back or that the date with Bouchard could actually happen. 

After the Patriots won, Bouchard said she’d learned a lesson. 

On Monday, she posted how she was shocked but she’ll make good on her promise. 

Goehrke told the Tribune he’s trying to think of Chicago restaurants and other spots he could take her.

