United passenger says he was stung by scorpion during flight

A passenger on a United Airlines flight says he was stung by a scorpion on a flight from Houston to Calgary on Sunday.

According to CNBC, the scorpion fell from the overhead bin and stung passenger Richard Bell on the head. The crew immediately consulted a physician on the ground who determined the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the Washington Post, the scorpion was brought on the plane by a couple returning from a trip to Mexico. The creature was eventually flushed down the plane’s toilet.

Bell described the bite as feeling like a “wasp sting,” and said he’s otherwise OK.

The incident occurred on the same day that a United passenger was forcibly dragged off a flight in order to accommodate airline employees. The passenger allegedly suffered a significant concussion, missing teeth and a broken nose. United has since offered three separate apologies, seen its stock price dip and faced calls to investigate the incident from US Senators.

