WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Live Cams
7-Day Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
In Focus
Political
DecodeDC
Health
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Business
+
Consumers
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
The Nest
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
High School Sports
High School Sports Health
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
The List
Right This Minute
Events
TV Listings
LAFF
Games
Bounce TV
ABC2 Lineup
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Food
Diet Guide
Relationships
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Year in Review
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
RealTalk
Blogs
+
Weather Blog
Starstruck
2 Minute Drill
Fo Reals?
Day In The Life
Taste Buds
Tight Lines
Bachelor Breakdown
2 Fit Girls
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Marketplace
+
Contests
Kindertime Toy Drive
Maryland Spotlight
ABC2 On The Go
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Teachers are Heroes
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
Current
36°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
HI: 59°
LO: 43°
HI: 60°
LO: 38°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Tiffany CEO resigns after sales drop
CNN
7:06 PM, Feb 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Tiffany's top executive has resigned in the wake of lousy financial results.
CEO Frederic Cumenal will be temporarily replaced by board chairman and former CEO Michael Kowalski as the company looks for a successor.
Kowalski said in a news release Sunday that Tiffany has been "disappointed by recent financial results."
Cumenal's resignation comes weeks after the company reported that sales at its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City dropped 14% during the holiday season, compared to a year ago.
At the time, Tiffany said the drop was due "partly to post-election traffic disruptions." The store sits next to Trump Tower, the longtime residence for President Trump and his family.
Although Trump has moved into the White House since his inauguration last month, his wife and son have stayed in New York. Security at Trump Tower has been beefed up since the election.
The disruption at the Fifth Avenue location is a problem for Tiffany, since the flagship store accounts for about 10% of its overall sales.
In the holiday period, the company's overall sales were up only slightly from 2015. Strong demand from Japan and China wasn't enough to offset the weakness in the U.S. and sluggish sales in Europe.
Cumenal also said last month that he did not expect "any significant improvement in 2017," due to broader economic challenges facing the company.
Tiffany says it expects to report its full 2016 fiscal year results on March 17.
--CNNMoney's Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story