Target issues recall for water absorbing toys due to ingestion hazard

Eric Pfahler
11:56 AM, Apr 13, 2017

Screen shot of toy recalled by Target. 

Target has issued a recall for certain water absorbing toys, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the recall, the toys can be swallowed and then expand in a child's body. If ingestion occurs, surgery is required, according to the commission. The toys might not show up on x-rays, according to the recall notice. Ingestion could result in vomiting, dehydration and severe discomfort. The symptoms could be life-threatening, according to the report. 

The recall impacts Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.  The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

Customers can call Target at 800- 440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. Customers also could visit www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page. 

