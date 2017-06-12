Mark your calendars, taco lovers! Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos nationwide from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

The Golden State Warriors stole a road win in the NBA finals Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so now Taco Bell said it’s letting everyone steal a taco.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

The fast food eatery offered a similar promotion during last fall’s World Series, when Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor stole a base during Game One against the Chicago Cubs.

According to Taco Bell, there is no purchase necessary, but management reserves the right to deny service if they believe you are double dipping. Free tacos are also subject to availability.

The free tacos are served in a hard taco shell flavored like Doritos tortilla chips, filled with beef, cheese and lettuce.