Suspected Orlando cop killer captured

Fog
HI: 54°
LO: 42°
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
HI: 46°
LO: 38°
Friends and colleagues leave after the body of an OCSO deputy was transported from Orlando Regional Medical Center after the deputy was killed while responding to the fatal shooting of an Orlando Police officer in Orlando, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)
Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd has been captured and is in custody, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department's verified Twitter account.
Media has been told to stand by for a press conference. Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last week when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.