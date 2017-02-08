Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 5:55PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, Somerset, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 2:50PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:39AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:52AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Baltimore City
Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 4:51AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Supreme Court nominee calls President Trump's tweets 'disheartening'
CNN
5:10 PM, Feb 8, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told a US senator Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tweets about the judiciary are "demoralizing" and "disheartening."
In a meeting with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Gorsuch, who's largely been silent since Trump nominated him last week, took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a "so-called judge" after blocking the President's travel ban.
"He said very specifically that they were demoralizing and disheartening and he characterized them very specifically that way," Blumenthal said of Gorsuch. "I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump's attacks on the judiciary are."
Ron Bonjean, who is leading communications for Gorsuch during the confirmation process, confirmed Gorsuch called Trump's tweet about the "so-called judge" "disheartening" and "demoralizing" in his conversation with Blumenthal.