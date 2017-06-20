Street performer dressed like bear assaulted in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - Three New Hampshire teenagers could face hate crime charges. Police say they assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear named "Keytar Bear."

They say the juveniles ripped off his mask and hit him several times while yelling racial slurs at him. A witness told police one of the suspects slammed the musician's face into the ground and vandalized his equipment before taking off with his tips.

The incident happened Saturday near Faneuil (FAN'-yul) Hall.