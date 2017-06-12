Sinkhole swallows car in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- A sinkhole that opened up in a restaurant parking lot during a spring storm in north Florida has swallowed a car and ruptured a gas line.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the sinkhole opened up Saturday afternoon after a strong rainstorm that caused flash flooding and the closure of many roads.

Seventy-nine-year-old Janet Coyne and her husband returned to their car after picking up food from an Ocala restaurant when the rain began.

The front end of the car suddenly dropped as they were about to leave. Coyne and her 81-year-old husband managed to get out of the vehicle before it fell into the 25-foot-wide, 25-foot-deep sinkhole.