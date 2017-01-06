Five people have been killed and eight have been wounded in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

MORE: What we know about Esteban Santiago

"We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we're investigating," Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect's motive, she said.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

As of 6:30 p.m., the airport still remains on lockdown, stranded hundreds of passengers.

"The citizens of Florida will not tolerate senseless acts of evil. Whoever is responsible will held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Florida Governor Rick Scott said in a press conference. The governor said that now was time to mourn the dead and pray for hospitalized victims, not talk about gun laws.

MORE: Statement from Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

"I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked," Messina told CNN over Instagram.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale's airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. For the latest, stay tuned to WFTS-TV in Tampa.