Semi dangling over Florida highway overpass

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 48°
A semi is dangling off the Congress Avenue overpass at the Interstate 95 interchange, prompting the closure of three lanes of the I-95 southbound.
Photo via West Palm Beach-based WPTV.
BOCA RATON, Fla. - A semi is dangling off a Florida highway overpass.
The truck is at the Congress Avenue overpass at the Interstate 95 interchange Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of three lanes of I-95 southbound as a precaution.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a person who fell from the overpass has died. The victim and their job title have not been released.
The wreck happened at about 6 a.m. Eastern
The Florida Highway Patrol said there is no time frame for the tractor-trailer's removal as crews work to upright and remove it.
At this point, officials say the truck is not in danger of falling onto I-95.
This is the same area where a semi crashed on March 29, causing lane closures for hours.
A third wreck at the location involving a dangling semi occurred on Aug. 4, 2016.
95 SB BIG DELAYS AT CONGRESS Semi tractor trailer crash hanging over the wall on top of the Congress ave bridge pic.twitter.com/U5tGSqitDV— Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) April 12, 2017
95 SB BIG DELAYS AT CONGRESS Semi tractor trailer crash hanging over the wall on top of the Congress ave bridge pic.twitter.com/U5tGSqitDV