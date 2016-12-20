Search warrant that prompted renewed interest into Clinton emails released

CNN

The FBI warrant tied to Hillary Clinton's private email server, filed days before the presidential election, has been released. And the  lawyer  who asked for the disclosure says he's "appalled." Los Angeles lawyer Randy Schoenberg requested the  documents  under the Freedom of Information Act.  The warrant  was issued on Oct. 30. Two days earlier, FBI Director James Comey's  letter to Congress  claimed an unrelated investigation had turned up new evidence into Clinton's email case.  SEE MORE: FBI Backs CIA Assessment Of Russia's Election Meddling The FBI was investigating former congressman Anthony Weiner for being involved in  another sexting scandal  — this time, with an  underage girl . The FBI seized his laptop, which he shared with his now-estranged wife, Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide. In a  Facebook post , Schoenberg said, "I see nothing at all in the search warrant application that would give rise to probable cause, nothing that would make anyone suspect that there was anything on the laptop … ." The warrant implies the FBI had no proof there was classified information on the laptop. It says the fact that emails between Abedin and Clinton often did contain classified information was probable cause for a search. Comey confirmed this two days before the election with a  second letter  to Congress, saying the evidence hadn't changed anything related to the Clinton case.  Analysts say the last-minute uncertainty over the Clinton investigation is  one of the factors  that could have cost Clinton the election. Trending stories at Newsy.com Stop Trying To Make Michelle Obama Run For President Trump's Cabinet Might Not Be Good For Climate Change 18 Years Post-Impeachment, Bill Clinton Is As Popular As Ever

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors released Tuesday the search warrant application FBI agents used to justify their search of Anthony Weiner's laptop that jolted Hillary Clinton's campaign, as the bureau initially said the emails could have been "pertinent" to her private email server.

Eleven days before the 2016 presidential election, FBI Director James Comey announced that the FBI had possibly discovered emails in the Clinton probe "in connection with an unrelated case," as investigators took possession of multiple computers in early October related to Weiner, a former New York congressman and the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, allegedly sexting a purportedly underage girl.

The search warrant and supporting documents, ordered unsealed by a federal judge Monday, shed new light on how the FBI framed its argument for access to the emails, including allegations that "(t)he Subject Laptop was never authorized for the storage or transmission of classified or national defense information" and "there is probable cause to believe that the Subject Laptop contains correspondence between [REDACTED] and Clinton ..."

Clinton was ultimately cleared by the FBI two days before the election.

 

 

 

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.