Search on ancestry.com uncovers a stolen identity

A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say they case was broken after the dead baby's aunt discovered the deception on Ancestry.com.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested near Philadelphia on Monday. He had obtained a Social Security card in the name Nathan Laskoski in 1996. The real Nathan Laskoski died in December, 1972, two months after he was born near Dallas.