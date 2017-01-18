Reports: George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 17 at 8:09PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, York
(CNN) -- Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, according to the Houston Chronicle and Houston TV station KHOU. Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after falling ill. Becker tells the Houston Chronicle and KHOU that Bush is "doing fine."