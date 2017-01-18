Reports: George H.W. Bush hospitalized

CNN
4:02 AM, Jan 18, 2017
3 mins ago

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush waves during the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bob Levey
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-George H.W. Bush hospitalized -
(CNN) -- Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, according to the Houston Chronicle and Houston TV station KHOU. Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after falling ill. Becker tells the Houston Chronicle and KHOU that Bush is "doing fine."
 
Developing story - more to come
 
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top