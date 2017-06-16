Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition, doctor says

Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington, DC-area hospital following a shooting on Wednesday.

However, according to Dr. Jack Sava, Rep. Scalise's condition has improved slightly.

"I feel a lot more optimistic than I do two or three days ago," Sava said.

Scalise was shot in the hip while practicing for the Congressional baseball game on Wednesday morning. He was shot in the hip with a rifle round, and suffered internal bleeding and damage to internal organs. According to Sava, the bullet fractured upon entering Scalise's hip.

Sava also said that Scalise will likely remain in the hospital for a "considerable period of time."

More on this as it develops.