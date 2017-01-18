Random act of kindness for stranded bus driver

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 18 at 12:03AM EST expiring January 18 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Prince Georges
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 17 at 9:20PM EST expiring January 18 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Baltimore City
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 17 at 8:09PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, York
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a random act of kindness from one stranger to another. In the clip, a man is seen stopping his car in the middle of the street, and running out into the rain to give a stranded bus driver his umbrella.
Sometimes we forget how much a little gesture like this could mean to someone in a bad situation. See the heartwarming video below.