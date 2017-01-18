Our faith in humanity is restored.

Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a random act of kindness from one stranger to another. In the clip, a man is seen stopping his car in the middle of the street, and running out into the rain to give a stranded bus driver his umbrella.

Sometimes we forget how much a little gesture like this could mean to someone in a bad situation. See the heartwarming video below.

Source: Random act of kindness for stranded bus driver by richck on Rumble