Random act of kindness for stranded bus driver

Mina Abgoon
12:12 AM, Jan 18, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Our faith in humanity is restored.
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a random act of kindness from one stranger to another. In the clip, a man is seen stopping his car in the middle of the street, and running out into the rain to give a stranded bus driver his umbrella.
 
Sometimes we forget how much a little gesture like this could mean to someone in a bad situation. See the heartwarming video below.

Source: Random act of kindness for stranded bus driver by richck on Rumble

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top