Protesters in downtown Washington, D.C. cause destruction
Todd Walker, Isaac Blancas/The Now
1:04 PM, Jan 20, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. — While inauguration events for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were happening at the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, some protesters were vandalizing the downtown Washington area.
Photographers and reporters with The E.W. Scripps Company captured some of the destruction on video. Protesters could be seen knocking over newspaper bins, smashing car windows and breaking windows at a Starbucks.