President George H.W. Bush to be released from hospital by Monday

President George H.W. Bush will be released from a Houston, Texas hospital by Monday, Jan. 30, according to a spokesman.

UPDATE: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush “eagerly anticipating going home over the weekend, Monday at the very latest,” spokesman says. pic.twitter.com/OTgi7jV6Vo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 27, 2017

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia on Jan. 18. He was moved out of the intensive care unit on Jan. 23.

Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was hospitalized at the same time with bronchitis. She was discharged by doctors on Monday, Jan. 23.