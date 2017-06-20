Pregnant mother of 4 shot, killed by police in Seattle

Charleena Lyles, 30, was shot and killed by police Sunday morning after the woman had called police to report a burglary.

According to a police account of the incident, Lyles pulled out a knife when officers responded to the call. That's when two officers shot and killed the woman.

Family members told the Seattle Times that they believe that race was a factor in Lyles' death. Both officers are white.

“Why couldn’t they have Tased her? They could have taken her down. I could have taken her down,” said Monika Williams, Lyles’ sister, told the Seattle Times.

In a transcript of the incident released by Seattle Police, one of the officers asked the other to stun the woman after she pulled out the knife. The other officer responded, "I don't have a Taser." Both officers then asked the woman to step back before shooting the woman, according to the transcript.

The Seattle Police said that the two officers are on paid administrative leave while the officer's actions are under review.

“There were several children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured,” the department said on its blotter. “They are being cared for by other family members at this time.”

Family members told the Seattle Times that Lyles was several months pregnant, and suffering from mental health issues, at the time of the incident.

