A major fried chicken chain is now rolling its tenders in crushed-up cookie bits, but Business Insider assures us the result isn’t as frightening as it sounds.

"There's a more subtle sweetness than expected, and it doesn’t overwhelm the chicken — as it shouldn’t, because everyone knows the chicken is the star at Popeyes,” wrote reporter Hollis Johnson.

Yes, nothing says subtle like fried chicken breaded in shortbread cookies and dunked in a “Smok’n Pepper Jam” sauce.

Johnson confirms the accompanying sauce is “blatantly sugary,” considering it’s primarily composed of corn syrup and sugar.

For better or worse, the crazy concoction will only be at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen near you until June 25.