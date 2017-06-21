Philadelphia police mistakenly release rape suspect

Associated Press
10:39 AM, Jun 21, 2017

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Metropolitan Police Officer Tyrone Gross (L) writes a warning ticket to a motorist who was talking on her cell phone while Officer J.D. Hansohn (R) looks for other offenders on September 21, 2010 in Washington, DC. Police were giving warnings and tickets to people who were talking on cell phones while driving past a hotel where the 2010 Distracted Driving Summit was being held. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Russell Alan Bryant was in the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility when he was brought to the police station to be booked on theft-related charges.

Bryant had been jailed since May 24, when he was charged with rape and other crimes relating to an alleged attack in October. The charges for the May 11 theft were filed Tuesday.

Police say he was "inadvertently released" late Tuesday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top