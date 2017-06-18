Pence family welcomes puppy, kitten to family during trip to Indiana

6:57 PM, Jun 18, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- It wasn't all work and no play for the Vice President this weekend, the Pence family left Indiana with two new family members: A puppy and a kitten. 

Second Lady Karen Pence shared photos of the new Pence family members on Twitter Sunday. She said the puppy, Harley, was a Father's Day surprise for Vice President Mike Pence. 

The family also adopted a new little gray kitten named Hazel. 

The Pence family said goodbye to their 13-year-old cat, Oreo, earlier this month. The family also has a cat named Pickle and a rabbit named Marlon Brando. 

The Vice President flew to Indianapolis on Friday for a private fundraising event at the JW Marriott. The family stayed in town until Sunday. 

