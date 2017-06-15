Pastor charged with larceny, forgery after selling church to himself

Associated Press
7:32 AM, Jun 15, 2017

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) -- Police say a Connecticut pastor faces charges after he forged deed documents and sold a church worth more than $1 million to himself for $1.
 
The Connecticut Post reports Franklin Fountain is charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery. He was released Wednesday on a promise to appear in court.
 
Bridgeport police say they received a complaint from the church's board of directors and members of Fountain's family that Fountain had allegedly altered the deed documents and sold the church to himself.
 
The newspaper reports that records show Fountain owns the church and property valued at $1.5 million.
 

