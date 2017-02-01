Paralyzed dog gets a second chance

Butterfly the Bulldog started her life at a puppy mill in Tennessee. Thanks to a woman in Iowa, she's in a better place now.

Butterfly was paralyzed when Jane Wickler, her owner, rescued her. Wickler thinks it's because someone kicked her from behind, which dislodged her stomach, crushed her vertabrae and paralyzed her.

After hearing her story, Wickler traveled 1900 miles in 23 hours -- rescuing butterfly and getting her into a nifty wheelchair.

"There is so much personality now," Wickler said. "She was like a 12 year old dog. She was just tired and blah. Oh, now she is a sassy girl."

Wickler wants to raise money to help firefighters buy oxygen masks for animals. You can follow Butterfly on Facebook.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.