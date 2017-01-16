Newborn abducted from hospital reunites with parents 18 years later

Mina Abgoon
9:35 PM, Jan 15, 2017
A woman has been reunited with her biological parents 18 years after being abducted from a Florida hospital at birth.
 
According to Time, Kamiyah Mobley -- who was taken from the hospital when she was just a few hours old – was located in Walterboro, South Carolina, living under a false identity.
 
Her suspected abductor, Gloria Williams, allegedly created the false identity identity for Mobley following her abduction.
 
The teen’s real parents, Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley, were able to reunite with their daughter in a 45-minute private reunion on Saturday at the Walterboro Police Department.
 
Williams was reportedly arrested Friday, charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody, prosecutors said.
 
It’s unclear how Williams had access to the newborn. At the time, reports said Mobley was taken by a woman posing as a healthcare worker.
 
While her family believed the abductor was a nurse, the hospital thought she must have been a relative. No connection between the suspect and family has been revealed.
 

