This is one of those rare competitions where everyone wins.
This week, zoos around the country — and the globe — held an impromptu social media competition showcasing their cutest animals.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
Denver, Colorado:
Wait, everyone! Our #redpanda cub wants to be included in the #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/0bL8UiHV8f— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 26, 2017
Columbus, Ohio:
Paws down, we have the cutest animal duo! 🐆🐶 #CuteAnimalTweetOff @ToledoZoo @clemetzoo @CincinnatiZoo @AkronZoo pic.twitter.com/suICnIEaOF— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 26, 2017
Cincinnati, Ohio:
Kisses for baby giraffe Cora #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/6s5Gj6JzZB— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017
Buffalo, New York:
Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH— buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017
Memphis, Tennessee:
Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017
San Diego, California:
Estrella is our #CuteAnimalTweetOff Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0FAj2f3bjG— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2017
Tucson, Arizona:
It's not a competition, but ... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/bhZkbvetT4— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017
Saint Paul, Minnesota:
We’ll share this photo for any reason… #CuteAnimalTweetOff #CuteOff pic.twitter.com/lrh4U0TW3P— Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) January 25, 2017
Los Angeles, California:
DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFF pic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
Atlanta, Georgia:
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
A few zoos around the world got in on the action too.
Canada:
"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟
*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017
Australia:
Here at the #AustraliaZooWildlifeHospital we get to meet the cutest animals in the world & also save their lives! #cuteanimaltweetoff 🐨🦎🌏 pic.twitter.com/I6QB0wid8C— Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 26, 2017
The photo competition showed off the diversity of beauty across the animal kingdom. Elephants, frogs, bears, giraffes, cheetahs, monkeys and other species were shown off by the zoos in which they live.
KGUN9-TV reporter Ina Ronquillo contributed to this report.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.