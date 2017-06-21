Officials in Idaho have opened a nationwide manhunt for a man listed as a "person of interest" in the murder of three women.

Michael Bullinger of Caldwell, Idaho has a felony nationwide warrant issued for his arrest for failure to report a death.

"We would consider him armed and dangerous at this time," said Canyon County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Marv Dashiell. "We have no idea where he would be at this time."

Bullinger was last seen in Ogden, Utah ten days ago. He may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with the license number "129 UMP."

Dashiell told the press that the bodies were found covered in a shed. All the women died of a single gunshot wound. From the decomposition investigators say the deaths occurred approximately one or two weeks prior.

Dashiell says the three victims found Monday were all female ranging in age from teens to mid-fifties, but identification is proving difficult due to decomposition. No visible identification was possible, but they are working on both DNA and dental recognition to identify the bodies.

The descriptions of the bodies do match the descriptions of three females that have a connection to that property.