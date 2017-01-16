Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival

Mexican police agents patrol near a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and a dozen others injured, according to government sources from the state of Quintana Roo.

The shooting broke out at an electronic music festival that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed frantic club-goers rushing into the street as rescuers arrived at the scene.

Authorities in Quintana Roo say they're still trying to determine who was behind the shooting.

On a Facebook page for The BPM Festival, a 10-day electronic music event that was closing Monday, organizers said a lone shooter had opened fire in front of the Blue Parrot club. Three members of the event's security team were killed trying to protect patrons inside, the festival said.

The festival's statement said four people had been killed in the shooting. Officials could not be immediately reached to explain the discrepancy.

"We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation," the festival said.

