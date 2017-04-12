Marvel artist slipped anti-Christian message into 'X-Men' comic

Marvel has pulled artwork from a recent "X-Men" comic book because it contained an apparent hidden message that promotes anti-Christian and anti-Semitic sentiments.

This week, Marvel said it would discipline the artist responsible for slipping the message into the first issue of "X-Men Gold," according to the New York Times.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted several panels from the comic, with the subliminal text highlighted in two frames.

In one frame, a man is seen wearing a shirt that reads "QS 5:51" across the chest. That message apparently points to a Quran passage (chapter five: verse one), which reads, in part, "O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another," according to an online translation of Islam's central holy text at Quran.com.

In another frame, the number "212" appears prominently on a building. According to Reddit users in Indonesia, that number is a reference to a protest against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the Christian governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

According to the New York Times, the artist responsible for the messages is Ardian Syaf, an Indonesian citizen.

See the panels in question below, as posted by Reddit users.

