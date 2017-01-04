Macy's identified 68 stores that will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The closures are part of an August announcement that the department chain would close more than 100 stores nationwide.

According to a press release, the company estimates that 6,200 employees across the country will be lost as a result of the closings.

According to the press release, 63 of the stores will close in early spring. Two other stores will close by mid 2017, and two others had already closed.

The release also notes that employees will be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Other employees will be offered severance packages.

Macy's says the closings are intended to streamline store portfolio, intensify efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy.

The following Macy's stores will close by the end of 2017.