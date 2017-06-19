A vehicle hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," according to authorities.

Cynthia Vanzella said on Twitter: "Horrible to watch police officers doing cardiac massage at people on the floor, desperately trying to save them. I just hope they did."

London's Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. "There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed," police said.

London Ambulance tweeted: "We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it."

Transport for London tweeted that Seven Sisters Road was closed northbound at Hornsey Road and southbound at Rock Street.

CNN national terror analyst Peter Bergen said the neighborhood has a large Muslim population and the nearby mosque has a notorious reputation as a place where Islamist militants used to gather.