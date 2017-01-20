Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 20 at 3:43AM EST expiring January 20 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York
Live coverage: 2017 presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington D.C.
DecodeDC.com and Scripps National Desk
8:02 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Donald Trump and Michael Pence are officially taking their presidential and vice-presidential oaths of office today in Washington D.C. Follow us live throughout the entire day for up-to-the-minute coverage of what's happening.