WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Live Cams
7-Day Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
In Focus
Political
DecodeDC
Health
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Business
+
Consumers
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
The Nest
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
High School Sports
High School Sports Health
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
The List
Right This Minute
Events
TV Listings
LAFF
Games
Bounce TV
ABC2 Lineup
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Food
Diet Guide
Relationships
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Year in Review
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
RealTalk
Blogs
+
Weather Blog
Fo Reals?
Starstruck
Day In The Life
2 Minute Drill
Taste Buds
Tight Lines
Bachelor Breakdown
2 Fit Girls
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Marketplace
+
Contests
Kindertime Toy Drive
Maryland Spotlight
ABC2 On The Go
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Teachers are Heroes
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
Current
38°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 42°
LO: 37°
HI: 52°
LO: 36°
HI: 48°
LO: 40°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
6
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 1:55AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 1:55AM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 1:55AM EST expiring January 24 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
3
Weather Alerts
1
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
1
More Closings
Lioness safely carries cub across road
Mina Abgoon
2:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
A mother’s love is seen across all species.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a watchful mother carefully transporting her cub across a road at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
What a priceless moment.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story