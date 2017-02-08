La-Z-Boy issues recall on recliner power supplies due to shock hazard

La-Z-Boy issued a recall for a power supply for recliners that could pose a shock hazard to users, the furniture company announced Wednesday.

According to the recall notice, the lift chair’s power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components. The recall affects 2,500 units of the Model 1HL562 and Model 1ML562, Gold Series Lift Chairs.

The company says that the power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.

The models sold at La-Z-Boy retail locations from September 2015 and November 2016 and sold at retail from $1,900 to $2,800.

La-Z-Boy recommends consumers affected by the recall to stop using the device and contact the company for a replacement unit.

For more details, click here.