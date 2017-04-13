The first look has been given at portions of a manifesto believed to be written by the man at the center of a nationwide manhunt.

Joseph Jakubowski has been on the run for more than a week after allegedly stealing 18 guns, two silencers and ammunition from a Janesville, Wisconsin gun store. He also mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump.

A law enforcement official close to the investigation has confirmed that the copy obtained by Milwaukee-based TMJ4 is an authentic portion of a manifesto they believe Jakubowski wrote before going on the run.

Authorities have been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when police say he burglarized a gun store and then set his car on fire.

Jakubowski can also be seen in cell phone video mailing his 161-page manifesto to the president. The law enforcement official we spoke with said they can not confirm if the copy obtained by TMJ4 is the same version mailed to the president, as Jakubowski may have written several versions.

In the manifesto, Jakubowski details specific examples of how the government has wronged him and he calls the government a gang of terrorists.

Jakubowski refers to health insurance, taxes and religion as examples of the government trying to brainwash its citizens.

"We the people should be out for these sick minded people belonging to the system! We need to spill their blood!" he wrote.

The writings also indicate that he's an artist but he claims that government regulations destroyed his passion.

He writes in his manifesto that he planned to break into the gun store only because as a felon, the government took his right to protect himself.

"I have never been a thief! I hate thieves!" he wrote. "However since this system has stolen my natural right to protect and defend life..this system has left me no choice but to commit crime to have the means to protect life!"

He also goes on several rants concerning religion, saying that government and religion are the same thing.

"Priests and churches control the presidents and the banks..." he wrote.

He says he will not bring harm or violence to anyone, unless "these terrorist gangs continue their terrorism on human life and force my hand to protect and defend the honor and dignity of life!"

He also writes often about his own death saying he's not afraid to die. But he writes, "I choose my death to be carried out by the hands of the president! The leader of the people! Not in secret either! On live TV."

He also wrote, "The only way the system will take control of my life...is over my dead body!"